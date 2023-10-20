Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 11,994 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.95.

Shares of SHOP opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

