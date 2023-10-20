Dakota Wealth Management Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $364.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $375.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $2,109,235.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,603 shares in the company, valued at $15,155,069.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,815 shares of company stock worth $12,274,351 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is Netflix a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.