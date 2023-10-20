Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 1.4 %

FTV opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.97.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

