Dakota Wealth Management Invests $568,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $318,762,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.7 %

TSM stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.