Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,602 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $50.69 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

