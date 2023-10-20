DaVita Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.30 Per Share (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DaVita in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $7.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.28. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

DaVita stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

