Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 10.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 248,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 14,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $2,746,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The firm has a market cap of $434.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.