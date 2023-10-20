Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces Earnings Results

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $165.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 3.0 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $745.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCOM. StockNews.com lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $97,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,699.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $97,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,699.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 50,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,045,168.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,419,077.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

