Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 8.0 %

NYSE DFS opened at $84.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

