Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.