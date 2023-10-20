Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 67.4% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $1,920,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

