eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in eBay were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.