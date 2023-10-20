Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,268,000 after buying an additional 225,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,114,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $606,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW remained flat at $69.08 on Friday. 278,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,585. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

