Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF opened at C$24.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.74. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$17.65 and a 52-week high of C$25.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.11.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$471.41 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 46.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 4.143617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

