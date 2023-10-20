Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.62-$6.72 EPS.

Equifax Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $179.01 on Friday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.13.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equifax by 91.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Equifax by 59.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

