Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,759,000 after buying an additional 43,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after buying an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.43.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $703.81 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $518.57 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $751.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $751.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

