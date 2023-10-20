Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX opened at $111.13 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,671 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

