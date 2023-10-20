Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 78,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,199,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Specifically, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $605,004.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,390,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,355,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $147,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $605,004.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,390,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,355,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,668 shares of company stock worth $1,317,075. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.60 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 187.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Key Colony Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 292.4% in the third quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 1,079,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 804,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 76.7% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

