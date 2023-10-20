Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 2,094 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.66. 668,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.77. The company has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

