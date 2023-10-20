Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 3,543 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $53.32 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,092,717. The company has a market cap of $216.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

