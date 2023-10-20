Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 40,297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $125,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,113. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

