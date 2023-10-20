Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.23. 166,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,982. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.63.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

