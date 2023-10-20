Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.36. 3,462,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $285.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.