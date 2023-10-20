Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

