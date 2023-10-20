Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $702.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $508.21 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $704.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.82.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

