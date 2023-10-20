Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $20.93 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $869.54. The stock had a trading volume of 211,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $854.50 and its 200 day moving average is $798.20. The company has a market cap of $358.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $429.17 and a 52 week high of $925.91.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

