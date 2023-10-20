Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $10,199,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,066,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,213,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

