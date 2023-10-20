Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Walt Disney by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 41,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 522,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $46,621,000 after buying an additional 24,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.17. 1,517,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,039,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

