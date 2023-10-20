Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.11 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.