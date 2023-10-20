Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 173,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,509. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $129.91 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

