Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $151.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,858. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $150.47 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

