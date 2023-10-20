Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

COST stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $563.94. 210,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.55. The firm has a market cap of $249.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

