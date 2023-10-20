Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $779,543,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $521,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.15. 205,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,550. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

