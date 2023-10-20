Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,113 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,058 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,479 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,109,052. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.