Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Dover worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.58. The stock had a trading volume of 65,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,563. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

