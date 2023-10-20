Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 650 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.15. 885,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,293,365. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average of $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.