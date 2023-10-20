FIDELIS iM LLC Has $17.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.32. 37,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,692. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.80. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

