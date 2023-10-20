Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 1,946 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after buying an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

