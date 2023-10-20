Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.08 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 211.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $220.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.19. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.26.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

