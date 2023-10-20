Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

