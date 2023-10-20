Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 20,061 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VNQ stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.34 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

