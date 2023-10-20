Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 4,987 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $237.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.