Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 71 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $150.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $150.47 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

