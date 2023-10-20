Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
