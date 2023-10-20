First Interstate Bank Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

