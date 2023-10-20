First Interstate Bank Invests $217,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 6.3 %

LRCX opened at $601.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $649.64 and a 200 day moving average of $613.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $334.04 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.00.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

