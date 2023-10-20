First National Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,816 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DLR opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.