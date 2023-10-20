First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of MARB stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

