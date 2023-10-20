First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Bought by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

ROBT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 9,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,592. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $394.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

