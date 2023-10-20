Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Decreased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.08 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.60.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

